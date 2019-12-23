Brunson ended with 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 loss to the Raptors.

Brunson was excellent again Sunday despite the devastating loss. The Mavericks blew a 30-point lead in this one, although Brunson was certainly not to blame. The Mavericks' second unit simply lost all the momentum and the first unit was unable to turn things back around. Brunson has been great over the past week, although there is speculation Luka Doncic (ankle) could return this week. If that is the case, Brunson would lose most of his value but could still be worth a look in deeper formats.