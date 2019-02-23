Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores team-high 22 points Friday
Brunson finished with 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 114-104 loss to Denver.
Brunson started for the Mavericks on Friday, leading the team with 22 points in 31 minutes. Luka Doncic (ankle) was a late scratch which opened up more playing time for Brunson. He capitalized, putting up the highest points total of his career. He has flashed nice potential across the season but is far too inconsistent at this stage, to be considered in competitive formats.
