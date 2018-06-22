Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Selected by Dallas

Brunson was selected by the Mavericks in the second round of Thursday's draft.

Brunson joins a Mavericks squad that took Dennis Smith in the first round of last year's draft. Brunson is coming off of a championship junior season with Villanova that saw him score 18.9 points per contest while adding 3.1 boards and 4.6 assists. He'll figure to be a backup guard for the Mavericks this coming year, competing for minutes with Yogi Ferrell, Kyle Collinsworth, and Aaron Harrison.