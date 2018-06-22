Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Selected by Dallas
Brunson was selected by the Mavericks in the second round of Thursday's draft.
Brunson joins a Mavericks squad that took Dennis Smith in the first round of last year's draft. Brunson is coming off of a championship junior season with Villanova that saw him score 18.9 points per contest while adding 3.1 boards and 4.6 assists. He'll figure to be a backup guard for the Mavericks this coming year, competing for minutes with Yogi Ferrell, Kyle Collinsworth, and Aaron Harrison.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....