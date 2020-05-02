Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Seven weeks into 4-to-6 month rehab
Brunson (shoulder) is seven weeks into his rehab, which was expected to be four-to-six months following the surgery, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.
Brunson added that his recovery is "going pretty well," but that it seems unlikely that he'd return in July if the season resumed then. However, he should be ready for next season's training camp. This campaign, he's averaging 8.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 17.9 minutes.
