Play

Brunson (shoulder) is planning on being recovered in time to participate in next season's training camp, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Brunson underwent shoulder surgery to address a torn labrum in mid-March. He had a similar season to his 2018-19 rookie campaign but set career marks in assists (3.3) and rebounds (2.4) per game, as well as free-throw percentage (81.3) and three-point percentage (35.8). Barring any major roster shakeup, Brunson should remain the Mavericks' backup point guard in 2020-21.

More News
Our Latest Stories