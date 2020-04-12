Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Should be healthy for camp
Brunson (shoulder) is planning on being recovered in time to participate in next season's training camp, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Brunson underwent shoulder surgery to address a torn labrum in mid-March. He had a similar season to his 2018-19 rookie campaign but set career marks in assists (3.3) and rebounds (2.4) per game, as well as free-throw percentage (81.3) and three-point percentage (35.8). Barring any major roster shakeup, Brunson should remain the Mavericks' backup point guard in 2020-21.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Done for season•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Remains out vs. Nuggets•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Gets in on-court workout•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Considered week-to-week•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Torn labrum confirmed•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.