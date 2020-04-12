Brunson (shoulder) is planning on being recovered in time to participate in next season's training camp, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Brunson underwent shoulder surgery to address a torn labrum in mid-March. He had a similar season to his 2018-19 rookie campaign but set career marks in assists (3.3) and rebounds (2.4) per game, as well as free-throw percentage (81.3) and three-point percentage (35.8). Barring any major roster shakeup, Brunson should remain the Mavericks' backup point guard in 2020-21.