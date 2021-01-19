Brunson (COVID-19 protocols) returned to action in Monday's 116-93 loss to the Raptors, providing 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steals in 27 minutes.

Back after missing the Mavs' previous four games while in the COVID-19 protocol, Brunson picked up his second start of the season since both Josh Richardson and Dorian Finney-Smith had yet to clear the protocol. Brunson played effectively alongside Luka Doncic, but he's unlikely to see playing time at this level once the Mavericks have their full complement of rotation players available.