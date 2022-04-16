Brunson finished with 24 points (9-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 41 minutes during Saturday's 99-93 loss to the Jazz.

Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie took on almost all of the playmaking efforts for a Mavericks team down Luka Doncic (calf). Brunson wasn't exceptionally efficient, though compared to the team as a whole (38.2 percent), he was certainly alright. As long as Doncic remains shelved, Brunson will see increased usage.