Brunson tallied 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in the Mavericks' win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Brunson's performance has been underwhelming this season, even in the extended absences of J.J. Barea and Dennis Smith Jr. from the starting lineup. With so much depth missing in the backcourt after Thursday's deal with the Knicks, Brunson notched his second-straight game with six assists and his second-highest point total of the season.