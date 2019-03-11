Brunson totaled 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes in the Mavericks' loss to the Rockets on Sunday.

Brunson made his sixth consecutive start in Sunday's loss, producing a solid stat line. He's averaged 15.3 points and 7.0 assists over his last three games, and if he can sustain that level of production moving forward, he may find value outside of deep leagues.