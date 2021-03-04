Brunson will start Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
The 24-year-old will make his first start since Jan. 25 with Luka Doncic (back) sitting out Wednesday. Brunson averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 27.9 minutes off the bench over the past eight games, and he should continue to have a significant role in the spot start.
