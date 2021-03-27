Brunson is starting Friday's game against the Pacers.
Brunson had come off the bench in the past six games, but he'll return to the starting lineup Friday with Luka Doncic (back) sidelined. Brunson posted a double-double in Wednesday's win over Minnesota and should see considerable run once again Friday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Double-double in victory•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Returns to bench•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores eight points in limited role•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Goes for 11 points in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Starting for Doncic•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Impressive off bench once again•