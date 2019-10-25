Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Starting Friday
Brunson will start Friday's game against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Brunson came off the bench in the opener, but still got 24 minutes of action posting nine points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. It's possible he sees a similar workload despite being promoted to the starting five.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Good use of starting opportunity•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Gets starting nod•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Listed as questionable•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Out vs. Thunder•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Misses practice Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Double-double in season finale•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.