Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Starting Saturday
Brunson will start Saturday against the Rockets.
Coach Rick Carlisle is opting to give Brunson his second career start while Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) is sidelined. When seeing at least 20 minutes, Brunson has averaged 8.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
