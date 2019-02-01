Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Starting Thursday
Brunson will start Thursday's game against the Pistons, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
The Mavs are severely depleted in the wake of Thursday's trade, an they'll also be without Luka Doncic, so they'll roll out an entirely new starting five of Brunson, Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Harrison Barnes and Salah Mejri. Virtually all active players for Dallas will be in line for increased minutes.
