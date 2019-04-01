Brunson put up 18 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes Sunday in the Mavericks' 106-103 win over the Thunder.

Brunson extended his streak of double-digit scoring to 14 straight games, with the ample point production coming on back of 55.5 percent shooting from the field. It's probably unfair to expect Brunson to maintain that level of efficiency the rest of the way, but his season-long rate of 47.2 percent from the field is still well above the mark most guards around the league are capable of providing.