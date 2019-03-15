Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Stellar play continues Thursday
Brunson finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 100-99 loss to Denver.
Brunson was magnificent again Thursday, notching his sixth straight double-digit scoring game. Over that period he is averaging 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.8 three-pointers. He has also hit 17 consecutive free-throws and has emerged as a must-roster player across most formats.
