Brunson scored 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, four assists and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Raptors.

The third-year guard put together his best scoring effort since dropping 20 points in back-to-back games in mid-April. Brunson has scored in double digits in six of the last eight contests, averaging 13.9 points, 4.1 assists, 2.6 boards and 1.6 threes over that stretch.