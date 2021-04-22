Brunson posted 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and three rebounds in Wednesday's win over Detroit.

Brunson went through a mini-slump last week, but he's now scored 20 points in each of the past two games while hitting a combined 16 of his last 22 attempts from the field. The former Villanova standout offers virtually no value on defense, but he's a solid all-around contributor elsewhere, and he's up to a career-high 52.9 percent from the field on the season.