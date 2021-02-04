Brunson had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 win over the Hawks.

The 24-year-old continues to come off the bench with the Mavericks now back at full strength after the COVID-19 outbreak, and he's been filling a key role as a reserve. Brunson is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 23.8 minutes over the past five games.