Brunson logged 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 111-101 win over Phoenix.

After scoring just 22 points through the first two games of the series, Brunson has collected 46 during the next two contests in Dallas. The lefty point guard will have to find a way to be productive in Phoenix on Tuesday if the Mavericks want to return home Thursday with a chance to advance to the next round.