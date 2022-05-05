Brunson registered nine points (3-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 129-109 loss to Phoenix.

Brunson has been a star for Dallas through most of the postseason, but he couldn't get things going Wednesday, logging his lowest point total in nearly a month and going just 3-for-12 from the field. After averaging 27.8 points in the first-round series versus Utah, the fourth-year guard has posted just 11.0 points on 32.1 percent shooting in the first two contests versus Phoenix. He'll likely need to play much better for Dallas to have a chance to come back from its current 2-0 deficit versus the defending Western Conference champions.