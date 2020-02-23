Play

Brunson suffered a dislocated right shoulder during Saturday's loss to the Hawks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 23-year-old said his shoulder thankfully popped back in quickly, but he didn't return to the game with what the team labeled as a shoulder sprain. Brunson sustained the injury on the first play of the game and should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves until the team updates his status.

