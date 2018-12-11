Brunson finished with 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 101-76 victory over the Magic.

Brunson set a new career-high with 17 points, beating out his previous high from just two days ago. Dennis Smith (wrist) is still yet to practice and it appears as though he could miss at least a couple more games. Brunson has certainly made the most of his opportunity, putting up double-digit scoring in three straight games. As long as Smith remains out, Brunson could be worth streaming in as a nice source of points, assists, and steals.