Brunson will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt with Sacramento, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

Brunson will shift back into his usual bench role with Luka Doncic making his return from a seven-game absence. In 18.3 minutes per game this season, the second-year guard out of Villanova's averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds.