Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: To start vs. Cavs
Brunson will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Dallas will go with a new starting five Sunday, featuring Brunson and Luka Doncic in the backcourt, with Seth Curry getting the nod at small forward. Dorian Finney-Smith will shift to the bench.
