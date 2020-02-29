Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Torn labrum confirmed
Brunson (shoulder) confirmed Friday that he has a torn labrum, but he'll look to heal well enough to finish this season without surgery, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
While it's possible Brunson will undergo surgery over the summer, his current focus is to rehab and return this season. More information on a timetable may emerge once he hits various milestones in his recovery.
