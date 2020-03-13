Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Brunson underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday to address a torn labrum, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 23-year-old suffered the injury in late February and was attempting to finish the season without going under the knife, but the suspension of the NBA season Wednesday appears to have spurred a change of plan. Brunson remains without an official recovery timetable.
