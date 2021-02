Brunson had 13 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 22 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

Brunson left his mark in a game where both teams combined for 273 points, as he missed just one shot from the field while also contributing on the glass and as a playmaker. Brunson has a crowded path at starting any time soon, but he is certainly capable of putting up strong performances off the bench when given enough minutes.