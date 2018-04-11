Jones posted 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals off the bench during Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Suns.

Jones struggled somewhat from the floor Tuesday, shooting 38.5 percent but mustered enough to reach the 15-point mark. The rookie out of Texas A&M spent most of the season in the G League, however, he did enjoy action in 16 NBA games with the Mavericks where he averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds.