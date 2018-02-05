Jones has been recalled from the G-League for Monday's game against the Clippers, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavs claimed Jones off waivers nearly a month ago, but he's appeared in only one contest, spending most of his time with the Texas Legends of the G-League. Jones likely won't have much of a role Monday, but he could pick up a few residual minutes in the absence of Harrison Barnes.