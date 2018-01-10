Jones has been claimed off waivers by the Mavericks, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

His contract is two-way, so he'll spend most of the season in the G-League. Prior to being waived by the Pelicans, he appeared in four NBA games, totaling five points in 19 minutes. In 17 G-League appearances, he's averaged 19.2 points and 7.1 rebounds across 29.6 minutes per game.