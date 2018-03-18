Mavericks' Jalen Jones: Drops 16 off bench Saturday
Jones scored 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Nets.
Summoned from the G-League earlier in the week when Wesley Matthews (leg) was ruled out for the rest of the season, Jones actually saw some court time Saturday thanks to Harrison Barnes getting rested on the second night of a back-to-back. The 24-year-old rookie could work his way into the wing rotation for the Mavs over the final weeks, but he's unlikely to have consistent fantasy value.
