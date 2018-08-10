Mavericks' Jalen Jones: Joining Dallas for training camp
Jones has agreed to a training camp deal with the Mavericks, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jones was waived by Dallas in mid-July, but a training camp roster spot opened up Thursday following the Mavericks waiving Terry Larrier as a result of a knee injury. As a result, Jones will have a second chance to impress the organization. Last season, he spent the majority of the year in the G-League, averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
