Jones produced 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 27 minutes during a 105-100 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.

Jones matched his season high with 16 points on Wednesday as he benefited from the team's injuries and players being rested. He was also able to block his first shot of the season. Jones has scored in double figures only one other time this season, so another performance like this one is unlikely.