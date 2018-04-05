Mavericks' Jalen Jones: Matches season-high 16 points
Jones produced 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 27 minutes during a 105-100 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.
Jones matched his season high with 16 points on Wednesday as he benefited from the team's injuries and players being rested. He was also able to block his first shot of the season. Jones has scored in double figures only one other time this season, so another performance like this one is unlikely.
More News
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...