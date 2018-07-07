Mavericks' Jalen Jones: Team-high scoring figure Friday
Jones provided 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in the Mavericks' 92-85 loss to the Suns on Friday in their Las Vegas Summer League contest.
The third-year pro was dominant on both the scoreboard and glass, providing team-high figures in both points and rebounds for the Mavericks in the loss. Jones saw 13 games of regular-season action for Dallas last season, averaging 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds across 11.3 minutes. The former Aggie once again figures to have an uphill climb to a roster spot and playing time in the coming season, considering the likes of Harrison Barnes, Wesley Matthews and current Summer League teammate Dorian Finney-Smith all presently slot ahead of him on the depth chart.
