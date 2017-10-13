Warney signed with the Mavericks on Friday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Warney was likely signed for the purpose of ultimately ending up on the Mavericks' G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends. Warney played 44 games for the Legends last season and averaged 17.3points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 29.2 minutes per game. Dallas waived forward Brandon Ashley to create a roster spot for Warney.