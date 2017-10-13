Mavericks' Jameel Warney: Signs with Mavericks
Warney signed with the Mavericks on Friday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Warney was likely signed for the purpose of ultimately ending up on the Mavericks' G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends. Warney played 44 games for the Legends last season and averaged 17.3points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 29.2 minutes per game. Dallas waived forward Brandon Ashley to create a roster spot for Warney.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...