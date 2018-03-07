Warney is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Mavericks in the coming few days, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

Warney has been an absolute force in the G-League this season, playing in 37 games with the Legends, while posting averages of 20.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks across 35.1 minutes. It'll mark a well-deserved promotion to the big league once the move becomes official, though Warney will still likely struggle see very many minutes most nights and isn't expected to be a viable fantasy commodity. The 6-foot-7 forward out of Stony Brook could be available as soon as Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies as long as everything is finalized in time.