Warney was waived by the Mavericks on Saturday.

The Mavericks trimmed their roster Saturday with Opening Night looming. Warney, who was signed Friday, could find himself signing with the Mavericks' G-League affiliate after spending last season with the club and averaging a strong 17.3 points per game.

