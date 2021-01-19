Johnson had 15 points (6-11 FG), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 116-93 loss to the Raptors.

The absence of Maxi Kleber (COVID-19 protocols) has given Johnson more playing time in recent games. Johnson's average of 25.7 minutes across his past four matches was nearly 10 more than the 16.0 he averaged across nine previous games. He averaged a serviceable 11.3 points during that aforementioned four-game span.