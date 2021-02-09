Johnson (knee) is available to play in Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
Johnson's knee soreness is not severe enough to keep him from Monday's game. However, the 33-year-old has not been a big part of the rotation over the Mavericks' previous four games.
