Johnson (knee) is available for Saturday's preseason action against the Bucks, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Johnson has been working back from a knee sprain, and he's ready to play Saturday. With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for the start of the season, Johnson could have a rotational role for the Mavericks.
