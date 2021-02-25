Johnson is coming off the bench Thursday against the 76ers, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic will start in the frontcourt against the 76ers. With Kristaps Porzingis (back) still out, Johnson could see an expanded role.
