Johnson has yet to participate in live work at practice with the Mavericks during training camp while he recovers from an MCL sprain he suffered in October, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson isn't expected to be sidelined for much longer, as coach Rick Carlisle said he expects the 33-year-old to be cleared Tuesday or Wednesday. The forward finished the 2019-20 campaign with the Timberwolves but was traded to the Thunder in November, only to be dealt again to the Mavericks within a couple days.