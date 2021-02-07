Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves with a sore left knee, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 33-year-old didn't see the court Saturday against the Warriors due to the injury, and his status remains in question for Monday's contest. The return of Maxi Kleber led to Johnson totaling only 15 minutes over the three games prior to the injury, so he's unlikely to see significant playing time even if available.
More News
-
Mavericks' James Johnson: Minutes tail off in narrow loss•
-
Mavericks' James Johnson: Sees season high in minutes•
-
Mavericks' James Johnson: Another game with 10-plus points•
-
Mavericks' James Johnson: Season-high 12 points•
-
Mavericks' James Johnson: Fails to score in win•
-
Mavericks' James Johnson: Season-high eight points Friday•