The Thunder have traded Johnson to the Mavericks in exchange for Delon Wright and Justin Jackson, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

The trade marks the second time Johnson has been traded in as many days. The Mavericks were in the market for a defensive-minded, tough player and the veteran big man certainly fits that mold. He averaged 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 triples across 19.3 minutes on both the Heat and Timberwolves last season. He will presumably help provide depth in the frontcourt in the upcoming season.