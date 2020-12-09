Johnson (knee) did 5-on-5 work for the first time Tuesday during practice, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The veteran is recovering from an MCL sprain he suffered in October. It's possible he's ready for the regular-season opener, but we shouldn't be surprised if he's in street clothes for the Mavericks' first preseason game Saturday against the Bucks.
