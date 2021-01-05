Johnson tallied zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during Monday's win over the Rockets.

Johnson posted his second scoreless game of the season so far as he's been unable to get out of single digits on the scoring end this year while averaging 15.7 minutes per contest. This was also the first game of the year that the veteran forward failed to nab a single steal.