Johnson played six minutes Monday in the Mavericks' 109-108 loss to the Suns, grabbing two rebounds and recording no other statistics.

With Maxi Kleber (COVID-19) back in action after an 11-game absence, Johnson was the big loser in terms of playing time. Johnson looks to be clinging to a spot in the Mavericks' 10-man rotation, and if head coach Rick Carlisle elects to shorten his bench in the near future, the 33-year-old would be a prime candidate to see his minutes disappear entirely.