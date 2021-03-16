Coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that Johnson did not test positive for COVID-19 but will miss the team's next three games after dealing with a personal situation, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Johnson had already been ruled out of Wednesday's game due to health and safety protocols. Carlisle said that Johnson hasn't tested positive but has to "test back into our internal situation" after he had driven to Wyoming for a personal matter. It looks like Johnson's next chance to potentially play will be March 24 at Minnesota.