Johnson will start Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
The 34-year-old dealt with a knee injury in early February, and he's been a healthy scratch since being cleared to play Feb. 8 against the Timberwolves. Johnson is averaging 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds over 18.4 minutes in his 23 appearances this season.
